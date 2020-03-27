Use What You Have, Do What You Can

Five ways that you can help West Virginia small businesses today.
1. We’ve got you covered tonight. Feed your family and have fun making dinner with a pizza kit from Kegler’s Sports Bar & Grille. You can even pick it up curbside or have it delivered to your door.
2. Don’t feel like leaving the house and chancing the crowds? Have your groceries delivered to you. Motown Taxi is providing grocery courier services and is running 24/7.
3. Do you know someone who could use a little pick-me-up? Order toxin-free hand sanitizer care packages from mcclanaHANDMADE and have them shipped directly with a personal thank you note.
4. It costs nothing to be kind. Spend a few extra minutes on social media today sharing a good thing that a local business, nonprofit, or agency is doing to make the world a better place.
5. Keep local journalism alive by subscribing to a West Virginia newspaper or magazine: the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Morgantown’s Dominion Post, WV Living and Morgantown magazines, or your favorite local source for hometown news and uplifting stories.
