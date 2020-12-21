Upscale Sports Bar Opens in Pierpont Centre

Check out the large craft beer selection and delicious pub-style food at Draft.

courtesy of Draft

There’s a new upscale sports bar in town. You’ll find it in Pierpont Centre, where Tee to Green used to be. What took its place is pretty special, and we caught up with owner Hannah Henson to learn all about the new eatery.

Q: Tell us about Draft.

HH: There’s so much that we have to offer at Draft, including craft beers on tap, a selection of wines, various liquors, and a higher-end bourbon list, plus multiple big screen TVs and a chill environment. You’ll also find a smaller menu that delivers big flavor.











Q: Tell us about deciding to open a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

HH: This has been a plan for a while now. It just happened to be a pandemic when the opportunity arose. Yes, it’s challenging to be a small business owner during these times, but the support from the community has been tremendous.

Q: What makes you different from other sports bars in town?

HH: We love the other sports bars in town. But they are in town, and we thought that there was a need for something on this side of town. We also wanted to offer more than just traditional drinks and bottled beer by creating a cocktail menu, stocking a variety of spirits, and creating some cool drink flights.

Q: What should we eat first?

HH: Our best seller is our cheeseburger with its yummy Draft sauce. You also can’t go wrong with our fish and chips made with Screech Owl Brewing’s Buckwheat Honey Porter. You might also like our Italian melt made with homemade marinara sauce and served with brew fries.

Q: And what should we drink with it?

HH: Drink something on draft, that’s the reason for the name. We have some fantastic local craft beers, a variety of bourbons, themed craft cocktails, and even mimosa flights.