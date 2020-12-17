United Way Announces Winner

Our local United Way pitted neighborhood against neighborhood in a fun-spirited challenge to raise money for its annual campaign.

Residents of The Woods at the Summit should be proud. Together they raised $500 toward the United Way’s annual campaign and for their generosity, earning the title of the Most Charitable Neighborhood in the area. For their efforts, they’ll be treated soon to an hour-long hot chocolate party delivered to the neighborhood by Almost Heaven Kona Ice. They’ll also be featured in an upcoming issue of Morgantown magazine.

The funds raised by The Woods most certainly helped the United Way inch closer to its annual fundraising goal of $1,142,000. The campaign has reached 97 percent of that goal so far, says Amanda Posey, UWMPC director of marketing and communications. “We’re in the home stretch, and donations of any amount will help us reach our goal.”

Funds raised through the annual campaign benefit dozens of local charities, helping the community in countless ways. For more information about the annual campaign and to submit your own tax deductible donation before the year’s end, visit the UWMPC website.