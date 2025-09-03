Un-fair-gettable Events for All

Where else but the Mon County Fair do you get to eat a deep fried Oreo?

Courtesy of Monongalia County Fair

A parade down High Street on Monday, September 8, kicks off this year’s Monongalia County Fair, and it promises to be a good one. “Last year was the biggest fair we ever had,” says Pageant Director Stephanie Browning. This year may be bigger still, with the return of old favorite events and some new additions.

The fair officially opens for business at Mylan Park on Tuesday with Jeep Night and a Texas Roadhouse roll-eating competition, Browning says. Wednesday is Worship Night, where an ATV and UTV obstacle course will make its debut. Thursday, on American Hero Night, discounts and recognitions are offered for veterans and active military members.

The week ends with Bikers, Bros, and Bo Bike Night and a rodeo on Friday and Kids’ Night on Saturday, including a demolition derby and a hot dog eating contest.

Rides and other fan-favorite attractions are returning this year, Browning says, including barn animals, the quilt show, and the cornhole tournament. She has a favorite event. “The rodeo last year was my highlight. It was amazing,” she says. See the full schedule for more details.

Tickets are $15 daily and $60 for the full week. This year is the first year patrons can pay in advance or for the week via the website, according to Browning. She encourages people to get out and enjoy the fair. “It supports the community. It brings people together,” she says. “And for those of us that volunteer and work all year ’round to put on the fair, it’s a great way to support us.”

