Two Good Fellows

A mother–daughter duo is whipping up goodness in their new bakery.

Photographed by Devin Lacy

Jaclyn Weese has been baking for as long as she can remember. With her mother, Jeanne Brewer, passing on her wisdom over many hours spent in the kitchen, Weese learned the ins and outs of all kinds of treats. “It’s always been something we’ve done together,” she says.

When life and the COVID-19 pandemic found the two of them isolated on opposite sides of the country, they found a way to continue spending time together in the kitchen: a Facetime call each Friday to bake “together” despite the thousands of miles between them.

Slowly, an idea began to form. “Earlier this year, Mom thought about moving out here and trying something new,” Weese shares. That “something new” turned out to be a baking business. Now the two co-own Morgantown’s newest bakery, Good Fellows Baking Co., at 55 Don Knotts Boulevard.

When you see the creations that come from their kitchen, you might assume the two bakers have had some serious training. “We’re mostly home-taught,” Weese admits. “We’ve just done it for so long that we’ve learned it on our own. I used to work at a big box store decorating cakes and really enjoyed it. It’s something I just learned and picked up on.” The family bakery offers an impressive menu of irresistible homemade goods—fresh-baked early each morning by Brewer—such as muffins, cinnamon rolls, cupcakes, cookies, biscotti, and breads. Check out its breakfast and lunch menus for familiar comfort dishes like biscuits and gravy or a fresh sandwich made on their own bread. And when it comes to gorgeously designed cakes, Weese has you covered.

Good Fellows Baking Co.’s brick and mortar store opened officially in September. “‘Fellows’ is Mom’s maiden name,” Weese says. “Her and her dad were really close—he was a very positive person in her life and always told her that, if she could put her mind to it, she could do it. She gave that to me when I was growing up. For us, having his name there was really important.”

But it’s not just the delectable pastries that keep patrons coming through the doors—it’s the sense of comfort and community the mother and daughter are building. “We wanted to know our customers and build those relationships with people where everyone is comfortable and feels welcome here,” Weese says. “I think where we’re at now is where we wanted to be.”

