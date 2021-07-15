Twelfth Night by the River This Weekend

Three reasons not to miss this midsummer madness

Photo courtesy of The Rustic Mechanicals

This Saturday evening, The Rustic Mechanicals will perform the Shakespearean rom-com Twelfth Night at the Ruby Amphitheater. Forsooth! Here’s why you should be there:

1. “It’s live Shakespeare!” says Rustic Mechanicals’ Jason Young, artistic director for the Mechanicals’ home, Vintage Theatre Company of Clarksburg. “We haven’t been able to say that in a pandemic’s age.”

2. “It’s filled with music and laughter,” Young adds. We can all use some of that this summer.

3. The Rustic Mechanicals are West Virginia’s only professional Shakespeare troupe, and their love for the Bard is infectious.

Twelfth Night plays for free at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Better a witty fool than a foolish wit—don’t miss it.

