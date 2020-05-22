Try These at Walzzy’s

May 22, 2020by Holly Leleux-ThubronNo CommentsEat + Drink

Morgantown native Jason Walls was known by “Walzzy” in high school, and he’s always had a penchant for hot dog shops. He, along with his mother, Jerri Walls, and his aunt and uncle Shari and Scott Taylor, took a risk in this dog eat dog world when Subway left the Ashbrooke Shopping Center in Cheat Lake last year.

They set out to create a comfortable spot to grab a quick and delicious bite to eat. Opened for business last fall, Walzzy’s Hotdogs seats about 40 at tables and a counter, says Kelly Powell, Jason’s sister and “Jill of all trades” for the eatery. The family was a bit concerned about having missed the boon of the summer boating season to keep them afloat in their first few months. Fortunately, word of mouth translated to a steady stream of customers who keep going back.

Walzzy’s plans to offer curbside and delivery until the dining room re-opens. Call to order one of the specialties—like the Walzzy Dog, topped with chili, American cheese, slaw, onions, and Walzzy’s powder, or the Hangover Dog finished with bacon, pepper jack cheese, and a fried egg (512 Ashbrooke Square, facebook.com/walzzyshotdogs).

