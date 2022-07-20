‘Tri’ the Pedal Paddle Aqua-Cycle

Grab a friend and trike your way across North Bend Lake.

Courtesy of North Bend Outfitters

If you’re looking to put a spin on your summer recreation, take a trip down to North Bend Outfitters in Harrisville to try the Aqua-Cycle Water Trike. It’s a floating, splashing, tons-of-fun version of the Big Wheel you used to love.

We got in touch with North Bend Outfitters owner Andy Law to learn more.

Q: That looks like fun. Is it hard to pedal?

Andy Law: It’s actually a lot easier than a pedal boat. The distance that you cover compared to a pedal boat is a lot more—you get more out of what you’re giving.

Q: Do you have to have two people to ride it?

AL: It’s geared toward two people, but one person can sit in the center and pedal it. Or you can do two people and a small child as well.

Q: Is there an age minimum?

AL: Anyone who can pedal can take it out, as long as the parents are OK with it. Children 12 and under have to wear a life jacket, and anybody over 12 just has to have a life jacket with them.

Q: Can people reserve in advance?

AL: Yes. Call our cell number, 304.299.1768, to reserve. You can also just show up—weekends, we’re on-site, and Monday through Friday if you call we’ll be there in a few minutes. We rent the Aqua-Cycle by the hour, so if you show up and it’s out, you can wait a little on our deck and it’ll be back.

Q: What’s the price?

AL: $25 an hour plus tax, life jackets included.

North Bend Outfitters is in North Bend State Park, an hour and a half drive from Morgantown and six miles off U.S. Route 50. The outfitter also rents bicycles, canoes, kayaks, motorized pontoon and v-bottom boats, and more.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN