Treats and Eats

No tricks—just sweet treats and good eats at the Fall Festival.

Dress up in your creepiest costume this Saturday, October 28, and head over to the 2023 Fall Festival at Mylan Park 10 a.m.–4 p.m. to enjoy live music, handmade art, apparel, and home decor—plus lots of great food.

Groove on the Move Coffee Taylor McCartney started out with her quaint coffee shop, The Groove in Fairmont, then transformed her sleek black trailer into your neighborhood coffee shop on wheels: Groove on the Move. Crafted espresso drinks and teas are McCartney’s passion. Groove on the Move offers Americanos, lattes, and assorted teas with your choice of dairy and non-dairy milks. It also carries locally baked sourdough items. Get there early to fuel up for a fun day at the Fall Festival!









Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory Rollie Pollie Egg Roll Factory is the epitome of food truck goodness: deep-fried egg rolls filled with your favorite foods. Some of its most popular egg rolls include mac ’n’ cheese, “pepperollie” roll, pulled pork, Italian sausage, and the Rollie Pollie version of a pierogi. Once you’ve marveled at the variety of contemporary egg rolls, check out Rollie Pollie’s latest appetizers and the best fresh-cut curly fries around town. Grab an egg roll or two for lunch at the Fall Festival.

Big Red’s Shanty Some people eat hamburgers or cheeseburgers but, at the Fall Festival, Big Red’s Shanty is serving up its best-selling Monster Burger. If you’ve visited the Cheat Lake restaurant, you already know this 8-ounce burger is a beast. With the option to add bacon and cheese, you’ll be full and ready to join the Costume Parade at 1 p.m. with your best zombie walk. Stop by Big Red’s booth to fill up before you shop ’til you drop.

Modern Appalachian Kitchen Modern Appalachian Kitchen brings sweet treats from all over Appalachia to us here in West Virginia. It specializes in artisanal marshmallows, confections such as pralines, turtles, and chocolate truffles, and much more—something for everyone’s sweet tooth. For best results, buy two of everything and put half of it in the car—the rest won’t make it home!









Appalachian Brew Box Appalachian Brew Box is your direct connection to coffees from roasters across West Virginia. Each month, the ABB team searches for talented independent roasters and creates a subscription box filled with fresh-roasted beans delivered right to subscribers’ doorsteps. You’ll always have something new and delicious to try, and the best part is, you’re helping West Virginia roasters thrive and continue their craft. These Brew Boxes make the perfect gift for your favorite coffee lover. Stop by the booth to learn more and sign up for a subscription this Saturday.

In addition to all of these food and drink vendors, take home fresh mushrooms, pumpkins, baked goods, teas, kombucha, and more from more than 50 small businesses setting up at the Rare Form Markets + Music Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mon County Center this weekend. RSVP on the Facebook event page, and make plans to get there early—the best stuff sells out fast!

Images courtesy of each individual business.

