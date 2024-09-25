Trailblazing

A Mon River Trails Conservancy fundraiser this weekend and next provides critical operating funds for the rail-trails.

Images Courtesy of Mon River Trails Conservancy. LadiesRide (left to right) Robin Barnett, Fran Toro, and Colleen Harshbarger

A group of ambitious cyclists will bike the rail-trails this Friday, September 27, and again on Sunday, October 6, in support of Mon River Trails Conservancy. It’s the third annual MRTCentury ride—“century” meaning biking 100-plus miles of trail in one day. If you’re a trail user, they need your pledge.

MRTC manages 48 miles of trail. Keeping the trails free of mud and wild grass, fallen limbs, and clogged culverts is a costly task. Resurfacing, erosion control, and new layers of compacted stone cost MRTC tens of thousands of dollars each year.

The MRTCentury ride is a competition for completion, not speed. Finishing the 100 miles in one day will take each rider eight to 10 hours, depending on any bike maintenance needed along the way. Longtime MRTC Executive Director Ella Belling will track the cyclists’ miles using Strava, an app that tracks physical exercise using GPS data.

About 30 riders are seeking pledges now, as individuals or as teams, toward an original goal of $20,000—but Morgantown could show its appreciation for the rail-trails by doubling that amount. Rider Christiaan Abildso TeamCalaCain: Stephen Cain and Melissa Calabrese with their son, River

Belling looks forward to seeing the riders push themselves to the finish line for a great cause. “If you enjoy walking, running, birding, or biking on the trail, it is a resource for outdoor adventure that is free for everyone to use,” she says. “If you want to support the Mon River rail-trails, you can show your appreciation by pledging your support to one of our MRTCentury cyclists.”

