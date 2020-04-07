Today, Spread Hope and Love

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business.

1. It’s a challenging time in our communities. Spread a message of hope and love today by sharing a good thing a local business, nonprofit, or agency is doing with your social media connections.

2. A brand new issue of Morgantown magazine is hitting the streets any day now. The digital issue will be free for everyone—our way of spreading hope and love. If you like what you read, consider buying a subscription to make sure you get the next one.

3. And speaking of Morgantown, if you’re local, consider having afternoon tea delivered today, complete with sweet bites and delicious sandwiches from The Tea Shoppe at Seneca Center. If you’re a tea lover, The Tea Shoppe is offering 20 percent off all teas using the code SPRINGTEA20.

image courtesy of The Tea Shoppe

4. If you plan on having family pictures taken this fall, buy a session now from a local photographer. And if you have a local photographer you just love, share the pics on your social media and give them a great review.

5. Are you a jewelry collector? Add a new piece to your collection made by a West Virginia artisan today. Check out Christine Keller, Emelia Alice, Emily Harki, Even Rose Love Jewelry, River Valley Jewelry, Silver Pennies Jewelry, The Blushing Magnolia, The Farm Girl Bliss Co., The Pretty Pickle, or your favorite.

image courtesy of The Pretty Pickle

posted April 7, 2020