Today Is a Good Day to do Something Great

Five ways to help a West Virginia small business today.

1. In this digital age, handwritten cards and letters have become a lost art. Take some time today to find unique stationery and spend your stay-at-home time sending cards or handwritten letters to friends and loved ones. They would probably also love a gift subscription to WV Living magazine. 😉

image courtesy of Marisamade on Etsy

2. When all this is over, you’re going to need a day at the spa to celebrate and rejuvenate. Order a gift certificate today from your favorite West Virginia spa to cover a future visit. Tuscan Sun Spa is a great choice and has locations in Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Morgantown. Or check out their Facebook live sale on April 2.

image courtesy of Tuscan Sun Spa

3. Community foundations do so much good in your own backyard. Make a donation to your local community foundation to ensure resources are there to meet local needs as they become known in these challenging times.

image courtesy of YCFNCWV

4. Golf might be the perfect game to play during social distancing. Courses have adapted play to just one person per cart. Hit the links at one of the state’s best courses, like Pete Dye Golf Club, Pikewood National Golf Club, The Greenbrier, or The Resort at Glade Springs. Call ahead to schedule your tee time.

5. Support the Women of Appalachia Project—a collection of West Virginia’s most talented visual, literary, and performing arts artists. Find out more here. Your support will mean the world to them.

image courtesy of Women of Appalachia

posted on April 1, 2020