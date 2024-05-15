Tired of the Same Ol’ Same Ol’?

Find some place new to eat in our Dining Guide.

If you haven’t checked out Morgantown magazine’s Dining Guide, you’re missing out on your new favorite place. Updated to appear at the back of the magazine three times a year—our Spring issue is, of course, cover-to-cover Best of Morgantown—the Dining Guide lists everything from mom and pops to linen tablecloths and old standbys to the latest grand openings.

How many restaurants do you think there are in town? We found more than we expected when we first compiled the list for our Summer 2021 issue—and in our Summer 2024 issue, we list 200.

The Dining Guide is a great reference for residents and visitors alike. It’s easy to use, because it’s organized by the kind of meal you’re looking for: family meals, date nights, international cuisine, bar food—we’ve got all of that covered and more. The current year’s BOM winners are noted, too.

So take a look at our Dining Guide, and plan a meal at a restaurant you’ve never been to.

