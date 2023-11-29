A new Morgantown live music venue.

Images Courtesy of Tipsy Teeze

Tipsy Teeze featuring the Davisson Brothers Music Hall is the newest addition to the growing live music scene in Morgantown. Hosting both local and national musicians—some even straight from Nashville—it just might fill that country music–shaped hole left in our hearts by the 2018 closure in the same location of the infamous Schmitt’s Saloon.

Schmitt’s is a big name to live up to. During its five years in business, it hosted well-known acts such as David Allen Coe, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Tyler Childers. With the expectations from the arts community rising high for the new venue, local artists like Tucker Knissel say, “It’s got a lot of potential—I’ll say that for sure.”

On the lineup for the next few months is a combination of artists including Davisson Brothers Band and Knissel. “There’s a lot of music being made in this area that doesn’t really have a home, but it should,” says Knissel, who played one of the first shows at the new venue. “The aesthetics and sound system and everything is spot on.” Tipsy Teeze brings something both new and old to the community: a more centralized location to find beloved country music.

Live music isn’t the only attractive characteristic of Tipsy Teeze. It offers a menu that includes wings, flatbreads, salads, sandwiches, and Crispy Tipsy Rolls, their take on West Virginia’s famous pepperoni and cheese rolls. With the varied menu items and 17 beers on tap, there is something for everyone.

While the venue is in its early days of business, local artists and residents have already begun to rally around and welcome the brothers and country music back to Morgantown. Tipsy Teeze is open 11 a.m. to midnight every day but Tuesday. You’ll find it at 246 Cheat Road.

