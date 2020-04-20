Times Are Tough

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. It’s National Volunteer Recognition Day, and volunteers throughout West Virginia have been working tirelessly during this pandemic in countless ways. Take a minute today and make a donation in their name to a local charity. Or consider a donation to one of the state’s food banks here or here. These organizations have been bearing the brunt, and their volunteers are rising to the challenge.

image courtesy of Facing Hunger Foodbank

2. If you live in or visit Morgantown often, this one’s for you. The Morgantown Area Partnership has launched its very own gift card stimulus program as a way of helping area restaurants. Learn more about the program here.

image courtesy of Morgantown Area Partnership

3. Essential oils are great to have around the house any time. BlissBlissBliss has one heck of a sale going on this week: Get 12 oils for the price of five, shipped right to you. Order here.

image courtesy of BlissBlissBliss

4. Does your yard need a spring clean-up? Consider hiring a local landscaping crew to take care of it for you this year.

5. If you feel really passionate about growing your own food right now, or if you just want a bit of color to brighten your home, head out to one of the state’s many nurseries for live plants and friendly faces. Check out Davis Nurseries in St. Marys, Freed’s Greenhouse in Bridgeport, Highland Nurseries in Buckhannon, Mary’s Greenhouse in Elkins, Mt. Zion Nursery in Fairmont, The Plant Cult at Hillside in Morgantown, or Valley Gardens in Charleston.

image courtesy of The Plant Cult at Hillside

