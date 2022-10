It’s been too long since the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders.

Image courtesy of WVU Athletics. Photographed by Brent Kepner.

WRITTEN BY MORGANTOWN MAGAZINE STAFF

The Mountaineers face the Red Raiders at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. The two teams first met in the 1938 Sun Bowl, where WVU prevailed. They didn’t meet again until 2012 and, in the 11 games they’ve played in total, WVU has managed a 6–5 edge. But the Mountaineers lost the last three games—a win is long overdue. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern time, 2 p.m. Central, and the game airs on FS1.

Image courtesy of WVU Athletics. Photographed by Frank Jacquez.

Brush up on your Tech Talk before the game with these fast facts:

Lubbock is in the state’s panhandle, in the heart of the southern Great Plains—a region described by explorer Francisco Coronado in 1541 as an endless “sea of grass.”

Of all college football entrances, none is more exciting than Texas Tech’s. As the team gathers in the tunnel, a midnight black quarter horse prances with anticipation at the back of the end zone. At the signal, Tech’s scarlet-caped Masked Rider kicks the horse into action, leading the charge with guns up as the coaches and players storm into The Jones. The Masked Rider began as a student prank in 1936 and became the school’s official mascot on January 1, 1954, when he charged onto the field at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida.

Raider Red, an alternate mascot, is a Wild West figure who fires his 12-gauge shotguns into the air when Texas Tech scores.

Mimicking the mascots, the Guns Up hand sign is the greeting of one Red Raider to another and the sign of victory at athletic events.

If you’re heading to Lubbock, get to campus in time to tailgate at the wildly popular Raider Alley, Tech’s free party for fans of all ages. Located in the Engineering Key, it begins four hours before kickoff. Fans can shop for Tech merchandise, enjoy a video game truck and an inflatable obstacle course, and listen to live music. If you have time while you’re there, don’t miss The West Texas Walk of Fame, featuring the Buddy Holly statue, and the nearby Buddy Holly Center, where his Stratocaster guitar, famous eyeglasses, and other belongings are on display.

If you’re tailgating here at home, try this crowd-pleasing snack.

Texas Tech Tortilla Roll-Ups Print Recipe Pin Recipe Ingredients 6 8 inch flour tortillas

1 8 ounce package cream cheese softened

6 ounces deli meat of your choice thinly sliced turkey, ham, roast beef, etc.

1 head romaine lettuce

2 to matoes thinly sliced

8 ounces shredded cheese we used cheddar and swiss

1 medium white onion chopped

Condiments to taste mayo mustard, pepper jelly Instructions Spread thin layer of cream cheese on each wrap, then add slices of meat and cheese. Top with romaine, tomato, onion, seasonings, and condiments to taste. Fill only ¾ of the wrap—any more and the toppings will spill out when rolled.

Starting with the filled side, roll tortilla tightly, tucking ingredients back inside as you go. Cream cheese on the remaining ¼ of the tortilla will help to close the wrap.

Place wrap on cutting board, seam side down. Cut roll-ups to desired size using a sharp, smooth knife. Each wrap should yield 6 to 8 roll-ups. Keep chilled until served.

note: For added color, add carrots, pickles, pickled banana peppers, or red, yellow, or green peppers.

MAKENNA SPANGLER CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

