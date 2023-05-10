Time to Go Blue and Gold Mining

Early birds this Saturday will score some real finds.

Courtesy of United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties



One of the area’s largest rummage sales returns to Milan Puskar Stadium this weekend. The 18th annual Blue & Gold Mine Sale is back at the East Concourse—the student gate on Willowdale Road—this Saturday, May 13.

Here’s just a sampling of what early birds—those shopping between 7 and 9 a.m., with an entry fee of $5—can score:

Brand new office chairs

Like-new exercise equipment

A nearly full collection of Longaberger baskets

A vintage red leather couch with a matching black leather loveseat

Other high-quality couches

Admission from 9 a.m. to noon is free—to scoop up the bargains, buy a bag at the door for $25 and stuff it with anything you like that will fit. Or show up from 4 to 6 p.m., when everything still on-site is 50% off.

The Blue & Gold Mine Sale consists of items donated by community members and from students who are moving out. The sale keeps 20 to 25 tons of usable items out of landfills each year, and proceeds go toward the WVU United Way Campaign—raising more than $200,000 since its inception for The United Way and its support for 36 programs at 27 agencies across Mon and Preston counties.

