Time for a Spring Cleaning

Health + Wellness· Sponsored Content

Cleanse your body from the inside out with tailored services from Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness.

The change of seasons is the perfect time for a tune-up, says Stacy Roman at Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness. She’s been offering wellness services for three decades and, while she sees clients year-round, she finds that people are most ready for refreshment and renewal as they head into a new season—and that impulse is especially strong in spring. “Spring is a time when people want to shake off winter with a deep cleanse.”  

Stacy has a favorite suite of treatments for clearing out the winter cobwebs—detoxifying, balancing, and invigorating—and is offering it now as a Spring Cleanse package:






Stacy has a passion for research and for keeping up with the latest, most effective non-invasive therapies. Her state-of-the-art clinic aims to both balance and heal clients from the inside out and help them look their healthy best from the outside in.

Priced individually, these treatments come to $550—call and book the Spring Cleanse package by May 15 to get the combination for $325. Roman’s Acupuncture & Wellness will coordinate your services in one easy visit. 

Roman’s team includes Brooke, a licensed massage therapist; Megan, a licensed aesthetician; and Stacy, a licensed acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Oriental medicine who regularly broadens and updates her skills with additional certifications. The clinic is in a restful setting just five minutes past the Star City bridge on U.S. Route 19.
1762 Blue Horizon Drive, 304.322.0093






