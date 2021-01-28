Three Entities Converge

The new vaccine “super clinic” is the answer to ending the pandemic.

Courtesy of WVU Health System

If you’ve felt unclear about how and when and where you can be vaccinated, it all just got a lot clearer.

Earlier this week, the Mon County Commission, Monongalia County Health Department, Mon Health Systems, and WVU Medicine announced an epic partnership to deliver as many as 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day from one central place, as supplies allow. The state gets an estimated 23,000 doses each week, which get doled out to counties and are up to local providers to deliver to residents.

MCHD and Mon Health will join WVU Medicine at the old Sears location in the Morgantown Mall to staff a “super clinic.” When WVU Medicine announced last week the clinic that it initially planned to operate alone, the vaccination capacity was capped at 4,000 a day; an impressive number in its own right. But with more hands on deck, that capacity doubles, according to Mon County Commissioner Tom Bloom.

The clinic will operate daily by appointment and is open to West Virginia residents only. Residents interested in getting the vaccine should register here or by calling 833.734.0965.

Currently, anyone in West Virginia 65 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine. That age limit will change as more doses become available.

When you show up for your appointment, remember to take your mask, to go alone unless you need help getting into the clinic, and to have a valid ID and a utility bill that shows your West Virginia address. Practice social distancing in the clinic, and leave as soon as you get your shot. Both manufacturers’ vaccines currently in use require a second dose, and details of that will be given to you at the time of your appointment.

“The only way this pandemic ends is by vaccinating our way out of it,” says Albert L. Wright, Jr., president and CEO of the WVU Health System. “Together, we are building a sustainable operation that can vaccinate as many West Virginians as quickly as possible—there’s just no other way to do it.”