Three Days of Tricks and Treats

Get your Halloween on good this weekend.

Sunday Halloweens are the best—that gives us the whole weekend to revel in the spooks and scares. And this Halloween weekend has plenty going on.

You can start right after work on Friday evening with the Laboween Halloween Bash at Morgantown Brewing Company. Live music starts at 5:45, local artists’ works will be on display, and there will be a costume contest and beer pong tournament. If you’re looking for something spookier Friday evening, reserve a spot in advance in the Downtown Morgantown Haunted Walk at 6:30, 7:15, or 8 p.m. Hear about haunted buildings, college antics gone eerily wrong, and victims coming back from beyond the grave.

Saturday morning, get the kids’ creativity going at Kids Kanvas: Candy Corn at the WOW! Factory at 11 a.m. And have you seriously not been out to Fright Farm yet this season? Experience the Hayride of No Return, Frightmare Mansion, the Hallow Grounds, and the Fest-Evil Midway. Saturday and Sunday nights are your last chances.

But don’t stay out too late—you should get up Sunday to run Morgantown Running’s Halloween Half-Marathon at 7:30. The race starts behind the Seneca Center on the rail-trail and goes straight north toward Pennsylvania and back. If that’s too early for you, no worries—Terra Cafe has a Halloween Brunch planned starting at 9 a.m. Wear your costume and get 10% off your meal.

The piece de resistance of the weekend is, of course, the trick or treating—enjoy the kids from 5:15 to 8 p.m. at the Halloween parade and party in Granville or at your front door from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Westover or 6 to 8 p.m. in Morgantown and Star City. But don’t stop there! After the porch light’s out, head over to 123 Pleasant Street for Halloween Night with The Kind Thieves, Trailheads, and Intoxicated Zen—best costume wins free entry to every show at this Best of Morgantown Best Music Venue club until next Halloween.

