This Should Be on Your Table

The French created a thing and Americans have made it their own.

image courtesy of Baker Cheese Co.

Surprise your family with a fancy “charred cootery” board for dinner tonight. You might also call it a shark toothery board—it is Shark Week on Discovery Channel after all—or even a Sean Connery board, for all you James Bond lovers. Your pick on the right name for your crew.

We don’t blame people for the creative pronunciations. Charcuterie is a hard word to say. But who needs to say it, even, with a mouth full of meat?

The term is French, and refers to a board of prepared meats served as part of a meal. The popular version also incorporates other delicious bites to accompany the meat. We’re pretty sure the French would turn up their noses at the American version.

They’ve become all the rage, and a local entrepreneur—Carly Baker of Baker Cheese Co.—takes charcuterie to the next level. You can skip all the hassle and order one directly from her—find her on Facebook—and she even delivers. Or stick to these must-haves for building your very own board.











Thing 1 You’ll need a soft, a medium, and a hard cheese. Baker’s faves are triple cream brie, gouda, and manchego.

Thing 2 Something salty. Think olives, cornichons, or nuts.

Thing 3 Meat. Baker’s favorite is peppered salami.

Thing 4 A dipping sauce. Think honey, jam, or mustard. Baker suggests fig jam.

Thing 5 Something sweet. Dark chocolate is a must for Baker. She says it helps to balance your palate.

And there you have it—everything you need to know to serve up your very own charred shark toothery cootery Connery charcuterie board for supper tonight. Your fam will love it!