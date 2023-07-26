These Wheels Keep on Turning

Triple S Harley-Davidson is celebrating 20 years of business with an anniversary bash—and you’re invited.

Courtesy of Triple S Harley-Davidson

Triple S Harley-Davidson turns 20 this year. They’re inviting everyone to mark the occasion with them, and Morgantown has good reason to celebrate this community business.

The dealership first got its start in Fairmont before three Morgantown business owners bought it and moved it north. It finally landed about 10 years ago when a need for more space took it to its current location at the Gateway development at I-79 Exit 55. It’s been a fixture of the city ever since, building and growing through top-notch service and a dedication to giving back to local nonprofits like the Hogs and Heroes Foundation and Operation Activet.

Jennifer Sutherland had no motorcycle experience when she started there. “It was surprising that it really is a lifestyle. It becomes a part of your entire life,” says Sutherland, controller at Triple S. She’s been a part of the team for 18 years, along for every challenge and milestone. “Bikers are some of the most giving people I have ever met. It could be giving to charity or assisting a stranger along the road—they really look out for each other. It’s a community within the community. It’s all walks of life.”

And that’s something to celebrate. Head over to Triple S this Saturday, July 29, between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. to get in on the fun—here are a few things you might find yourself doing at the festivities:

Refusing to celebrate hangry by nabbing some delicious snacks from one of the many on-site food vendors. Mustering up that Mountaineer bravery and putting your aim to the test at an axe-throwing stall. Checking out Triple S’s selection of 2023 Harleys, riding gear, and parts. Catching a totally free concert from Travis Tritt and special guest War Hippies. Joining in with fellow community members to support and lift up a local business.

Visit the dealership’s website to learn more about current inventory and upcoming events.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN