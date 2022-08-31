There’s a New Treat in Town

Essie’s Sweet Shoppe brings hand-dipped ice cream to a cheerful storefront at the far edge of Greenmont.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

Super-premium, hand-dipped vanilla ice cream loaded with Oreos, brownies, cookie dough, pecans, and chocolate and caramel swirls—all in one scoop? This mouthwatering mixture is called Heaps of Love, and it’s just one of 12 flavors of Wisconsin-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream served at Essie’s Sweet Shoppe, a new frozen dessert joint at the far edge of Greenmont. The co-owner, Esmail “Essie” Monazam—for whom the shop is named—says Heaps of Love is one of the most unusual flavors on the menu, but it’s also one of the most popular, as it gives customers a little bit of everything.

“Along with Heaps of Love,” says Monazam, “another popular flavor with a weird name is Fat Elvis—banana ice cream with chocolate chips and peanut butter.” Playfully named, creatively unconventional flavors are a draw for Essie’s Sweet Shoppe. And for those who prefer to stick to what they know, Essie’s offers several classic flavors like Old Fashioned Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, and Cookie Dough.

This ice cream shop serves other sweet treats, too. Several flavors of Kona Ice are available, including the beloved Tiger’s Blood—a delicious strawberry-, watermelon-, and coconut–flavored shaved ice that Monazam says customers can’t get enough of. “We also have cookie fries,” he says, which are exactly what they sound like: french fry–shaped cookies you can dunk in chocolate, caramel, or strawberry-flavored sauce, or, of course, your favorite ice cream.

Essie’s welcoming staff, cheerful color scheme, and menu of fun flavors give the shop a unique charm that invites folks of all ages to treat themselves to something sweet. Go when the weather’s nice and check out the deck that Monazam and his wife, with whom he co-owns the shop, added on out back. “We thought this spot was not being used to its fullest,” Monazam says. “It’s the perfect place for our outdoor seating area, which overlooks Deckers Creek.” It’s also the perfect place to enjoy a frozen dessert with your family, where everyone is welcome—even your four-legged family members.

101 E. Brockway Ave. , Morgantown

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN