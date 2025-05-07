The Wonder of Science, on Loan

Citizen Science Kits from the Morgantown Public Library serve up fun with a side of learning.

Courtesy of the Morgantown Public Library System

If you’re looking for a kids’ summer activity that’s fun, interactive, and outdoorsy and sneaks some learning in on the side, check out one of the new Citizen Science Kits from the Morgantown Public Library System.

“We’ve always wanted to do something that gets people out and about, doing science in an outside location and doing it with people and with their families and friends,” says Jenean Skousen, a library Youth Services Specialist who created the kits with the library’s evening supervisor, Shelby Donnelly.

Donnelly liked the citizen science kits that a library in California was offering, so she and Skousen teamed up to submit a proposal for one of the “startup awards” that the library offers staff who have good ideas for new library services. Their award was approved last December and, over the winter, the pair refined their ideas, bought materials, and assembled the kits.

Released into the wild in April, the Citizen Science Kits come in three types, and each one is related to an app where users can share their observations with fellow scientists.

Biodiversity Caterpillars, paw paws, clovers, spider webs—anything you see in nature can be a valuable observation. This kit includes binoculars, a lens that attaches to a smartphone, and information about local species. Upload your findings to iNaturalist, and they'll be shared with citizen and professional scientists.

Clouds You can help NASA scientists know more about clouds. This kit includes a cloud identification guide. When you share your observations on the app Globe Observer, NASA scientists can interpret the information they get from satellites better and get a more accurate picture of the weather.

Water Quality Not all water is the same! This kit includes several ways to test water quality, including pH strips and a total dissolved solids meter. Share your observations on the mWater app, which gathers information about water quality around the world.

Each of the apps has a Morgantown Public Library section where you can contribute your observations as part of the library community of scientists, or you can upload your findings independently. The Citizen Science Kits are available at the downtown branch of the Morgantown Public Library System, and each of the kits may be checked out for three weeks at a time.

Got an idea for a different kind of citizen science kit? The library wants to hear from you! Call 304.291.7425 or leave a message on the library’s Facebook page.

