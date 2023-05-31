The Stranger Opens 2023 Ruby Summer Concert Series

Free concerts by the river are back for a second season.

Courtesy of City of Morgantown

Did you love the free Friday concerts at the Ruby Amphitheater last summer? The new season starts this week with two crowd pleasers: Elton John tribute band Philadelphia Freedom opening for The Stranger, for fans of Billy Joel.

Shows start at 6:30 p.m., with headliners at 8. Here’s the rest of the summer’s line-up:

June

9 Color Me Badd with opener The Heavy Hitters

16 Love and Theft with opener Christian Lopez

23 Debbie Gibson with opener Holly Forbes

July

7 Oak Ridge Boys with opener Davisson Brothers Band

14 MANIA: The ABBA Tribute with opener Adrian and The Soul Miners

21 Caleb Johnson with opener The Michael Weber Show

28 Thunderstruck: AC/DC Tribute with opener The JukeBox Band

August

4 Los Lobos with opener Del Castillo

11 Home Free with opener Morgan White

18 Sam Bush with opener Andrew Adkins

25 Smash Mouth with opener Motorcycle Drive-By

Other events at the amphitheater this summer include Shakespeare in the Park, the city’s Independence Day celebration, and, for the first time at this venue, the West Virginia Wine and Jazz Festival. Check the online calendar for up to date information.

