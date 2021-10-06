The Spooky Sprint 5K is Coming Up

Register now to support the United Way’s good works in Monongalia and Preston counties.

Cooler fall weather is the perfect time for a fun run, and the registration deadline for the United Way’s Spooky Sprint is this weekend—Sunday, October 11.

The Spooky Sprint is an October 24 5K run/walk down and back on the Caperton rail-trail, starting and ending at Hazel Ruby McQuain Riverfront Park. Runners can also participate virtually.

For an entry fee of $50, participants receive a race bib, a medal, and a Spooky Sprint T-shirt featuring a running mummy, plus a spot in the race.

Prizes will be awarded to the winners of the in-person race and to others, including three prizes of $100. Food trucks will be available at the park at the conclusion of the race. Wear a costume! Post photos using the hashtag #elspookysprint to the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties social media pages.

Registrations are accepted after October 11, but may not receive race packets. No participants will be registered at the event.

Proceeds go toward the United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties’ 2022 campaign—funds that stay in Monongalia and Preston counties, providing support to 39 programs at 26 agencies that help our friends and neighbors.

