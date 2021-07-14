The Power of the Laugh

Women United’s Power of the Purse fundraiser is back, with comedian Erin Jackson.

Images courtesy of Women United

If you’ve missed getting together with friends to do some good and have a few laughs—who hasn’t?—get your tickets now for Women United’s 2021 Power of the Purse fundraiser.

Headlining the August 19 comeback fundraiser is New York City comedian Erin Jackson, bringing us her delightfully snarky takes on issues like bigotry, middle age as a single woman, and being thought of as homeless. A rising star with many credits already to her name, Jackson is fresh off her Netflix debut on Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.











Image courtesy of Erin Jackson

The other headliner at Power of the Purse is, of course, the auctions and raffles for high-end handbags and other donated items. All of that, plus food and drink, make for a fun and satisfying evening in support of the local outreach for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

“The Imagination Library provides one free book each month to children from birth to age 5,” says Sabrina Cave, co-chair of event host Women United, an affinity group of the United Way of Mon and Preston Counties. “The love of reading promotes lifelong learning. It is exciting to know that, once a child is signed up, each month they have a book mailed to them at their home.” More than 2,200 children in Monongalia currently receive books through the program.

Tickets for the event are $100—reserve before July 22 to be entered to win a make-up gift package from Spa Roma valued at over $200.







