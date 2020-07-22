July 22, 2020by Holly Leleux-ThubronNo CommentsCOVID-19, Morgantown Lowdown, Web Exclusives

The Mask Economy

photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram

Morgantown and Mon County mandate masks. Retailers oblige.

Wearing a mask is the law in these parts. But there’s no reason why compliance can’t be stylish, too. Get your latest must-have fashion accessory at any of these fine local retailers:

1. Daniel’s of Morgantown started making masks at the beginning of this mess. They’re still cranking them out and selling them for $12–$20. 

2. Hoot and Howl has adorable masks of all sizes in stock. Check out their designs, available for $15 each. 

3. Mon Health Medical Center Gift Shop has gone wild with its mask collection. Animal lovers won’t be disappointed. Good thing most styles are under $6. 

4. Parks & Madison in Suncrest Towne Centre is the place to go for Instagram-worthy fashion finds. You can now pick up a trendy mask, too. A pack of two will run you $12. 

5. River Fair Trade has personality to spare when it comes to reusable masks. Pick up a pack of five basic cotton masks for $25, or opt for a range of designs priced $6-$12 each.

posted on July 23, 2020

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Share:
Holly Leleux-Thubron
Written by Holly Leleux-Thubron
Holly is the managing editor for all magazines created by New South Media. She has more than 15 years of professional writing experience and when she isn’t working on the next issue, she’s finding adventure with her husband, Stephen, and teenage daughters: Isabel and Eve.