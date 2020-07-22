The Mask Economy

photographed by Carla Witt Ford

Morgantown and Mon County mandate masks. Retailers oblige.

Wearing a mask is the law in these parts. But there’s no reason why compliance can’t be stylish, too. Get your latest must-have fashion accessory at any of these fine local retailers:

1. Daniel’s of Morgantown started making masks at the beginning of this mess. They’re still cranking them out and selling them for $12–$20.

2. Hoot and Howl has adorable masks of all sizes in stock. Check out their designs, available for $15 each.

3. Mon Health Medical Center Gift Shop has gone wild with its mask collection. Animal lovers won’t be disappointed. Good thing most styles are under $6.

4. Parks & Madison in Suncrest Towne Centre is the place to go for Instagram-worthy fashion finds. You can now pick up a trendy mask, too. A pack of two will run you $12.

5. River Fair Trade has personality to spare when it comes to reusable masks. Pick up a pack of five basic cotton masks for $25, or opt for a range of designs priced $6-$12 each.

