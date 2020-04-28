The Fish Called: You Need New Gear

Five ways to help a West Virginia fishing outfitter today.

1. White Fly Outfitters in Harpers Ferry is offering curbside pickup for all of your fishing needs. Check out its extensive collection of kayaks, fly fishing supplies, conventional tackle, and more. Shop here.

image courtesy of White Fly Outfitters

2. Your #localpro for all things adventure in West Virginia is McFly Outdoors. Shop fishing accessories, fake baits, rods and reels, and plenty of tackle. Have your selections shipped directly to you or arrange for curbside pick up at its locations in Bridgeport, Horner, or Morgantown.

image courtesy of McFly Outdoors

3. Gear up with Freaky Frank’s Custom Tackle in stores throughout the region—or stock up online with free shipping available for orders over $75 and a free hat with all orders over $100.

image courtesy of Freaky Frank’s Custom Tackle

4. Check out the inventory at Angler’s Xstream in Parkersburg. There’s even a clearance sale going on right now. Score fly rods and reels, waders, boxes, line, tools, apparel, and more.

image courtesy of Angler’s Xstream

5. Or schedule a future guided trip with Adventures on the Gorge in Lansing, Three Rivers Guiding in Cabins, New River Trophy Outfitters in Sandstone, Pro River Outfitters in Fayetteville, or The West Virginia Experience in Fayetteville.

posted on April 28, 2020