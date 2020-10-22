The Election is Upon Us

Vote now or hold your peace.

Every quadrennial election is characterized as “the most important in our nation’s history.” Whichever way you lean this most important election year, now is the time to earn your right to gloat—or whine—over the coming four years.

Early in-person voting is underway. It started yesterday and will take place 9 a.m.–5 p.m. through October 31, except for Sunday the 25th.

In town, voters have three choices: You can go to the Mountaineer Mall, WVU’s Erickson Alumni Center, or Fort Pierpont plaza at 200 Fort Pierpont Drive. West of town, you can vote early at Mason-Dixon Historical Park in Core.

Election Day proper is November 3, and polls will be open 6:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Check your polling location on the Monongalia County Clerk’s website or the West Virginia Secretary of State’s website.

Remember, to vote in person, you will be asked to show a current form of ID. If you don’t carry a driver’s license, you can use a voter registration card, birth certificate, and many other forms of identification.

If you’ve chosen to vote in person, thank your poll workers—it wouldn’t be possible without them. If, on the other hand, you’ve requested a mail-in ballot and haven’t mailed it in yet, do it now to beat the rush.