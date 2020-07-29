The Comeback of the Drive-In

Get away for a socially distant movie break this weekend.

The drive-in theater transports moviegoers to simpler times. There are just a few of these cinematic relics left in the region. So get out this weekend—safely—and catch a flick on the big, big screen while you still can.

Skyview Drive-In

Carmichaels PA (40 minutes from Morgantown)

Double features on two screens some weekends, plus occasional car shows.

Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater

Shinnston WV (45 minutes)

The Sunset Theater was built by three Spanish immigrants who opened for business in August 1947. It’s delivered double features and tasty concession stand snacks ever since.

Brownsville Drive-In

Grindstone PA (45m)

Opened in 1949, Brownsville Drive-In shows double features on three screens every Friday through Sunday. Cash only!

Hilltop Drive-in

Chester WV (1h40m)

Some drive-ins show movies just on the weekends, but Hilltop offers double features every night of the week during peak season. Check out this landmark, a community staple since 1950.

Warner’s Drive-In

Franklin WV (2h45m)

Warner’s quickly won the hearts of the community when it opened to the public in 1952. The theater closed briefly in 2014 but was sorely missed and reopened in 2015—now managed by a local nonprofit.

Meadow Bridge Drive-In Theater

Meadow Bridge (2h45m)

Built in 1953 and noted as the state’s smallest drive-in, the Meadow Bridge has a capacity for 180 cars but delivers big on fun and snacks. Get there early to claim your spot.

posted on July 30, 2020

image courtesy of Skyview Drive-In