The Best Summer Starts with Handmade

Start packing for your summer vacation or West Virginia staycation at the June 10 Summer Shindig.

They don’t call this place Wild and Wonderful for nothing! Find everything you need to explore these country roads at the second annual Summer Shindig at the Mon County Center in Mylan Park on Saturday, June 10. Here’s a sneak peek of a few vendors to help you start planning your summer to-do list.

Curated Wonder Are you panicking about the school year coming to an end? Make memories with an Explore WV Camping Kit during your next outdoor family adventure. It’s the perfect way to fill an overnight or weekend with fun activities, whether you’re staying in a tent, RV, or cabin. Curious travelers will find a Loving WV State Park Scratch Map, a scavenger hunt, games, exercises, art projects, and a stargazing journal tucked inside a backpack. Kit creator Terran Quinlan has also included a soundtrack of campfire sing-along songs everyone knows. Grab your Explore WV Camping Kit at the Summer Shindig and feel a little more ready for summer vacation.









Hippie’s Daughter Hiking, camping, grass mowing, lake floating, and slow poking are all perfectly acceptable reasons to add more Hippie’s Daughter gear to your collection. HD’s adjustable hats provide shade, are easily washed, and look great worn in as they become your summer must-have. Explore within and beyond our borders with a mountain state of mind in an embroidered “Appalachian” hat designed by Elizabeth Elswick, the artist behind Hippie’s Daughter. She also has stickers, patches, shirts, keychains, and more. Add some to your market haul when you come shop small for some fresh summer gear.

Appalachian Fiber Flow Whether you’re catching a free concert in the park or packing up for a music festival, Michelle Stover’s handmade hula-style hoops are the perfect accessory. Or get out in the yard, turn on some tunes, and swing those hips with your kids. These one-of-a-kind yarn-wrapped hoops come in a wide variety of colors and sizes perfect for everyone. They also make great exercise equipment that’s easy to store and fun to fool around with wherever you feel the flow. Try it out at the Summer Shindig, then take one home to twirl when you need to dance it out this summer.

Begonia Cookie Company No campfire required to enjoy a sweet treat from Lauren Logston’s bakery, Begonia Cookie Company. Stock up on handmade marshmallows and cookies for your next road trip or backpacking excursion—and don’t skip her top-selling S’mores Marshmallow Sandwiches. Each S’mores Sandwich starts with soft homemade graham cracker cookies, then they’re filled with fluffy cookie butter marshmallows dipped in chocolate. They’re s’mores with less mess, just as good beside the bonfire as stuck inside on a rainy day.









Happily Handmade Clay No matter where you roam, West Virginia always feels like home. Stay close to the mountains everywhere you go this summer in Brittany Sines’ latest line of earrings shaped like the Mountain State. They pair with everything and will spark a conversation with anyone who recognizes the unique outline of our beloved Mountain Mama. Reserve your pair in advance with code RAREFORM to receive free market pickup and skip the line. Check out all of Sines’ vibrant designs and fun statement pieces at the Summer Shindig.

Learn more about the 40-plus talented artisans, bakers, makers, and small business owners who will bring memory-making magic to the 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Summer Shindig, then RSVP on Facebook.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN