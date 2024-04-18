The Beach is Calling

Feel slim and trim with toning therapies from Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness.

Whether you plan to lie on the beach or just want to feel good in shorts and a tank top, weight loss and body contouring services from Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness can get you quickly where you want to be this summer.

“Let’s sit down and figure out what your goals are,” says founder and owner Stacy Roman. “We take a holistic approach to weight loss that will improve your health, respect your body type, and boost your self-confidence.” She tailors her Beach Ready package to your needs:

FindWhy DNA testing by Doctor's Data can give you insight into what's a healthy weight for you—whether it's a size 2 or a size 12. "Some people are starving themselves and they're just not losing weight," says Stacy. "Why is that? This DNA test is going to give you information about why you don't lose weight, and then we can up the ante and help you lose weight." Cryotherapy Fat cells are more susceptible to damage from cold temperatures than skin and other cells. Cryotherapy for weight loss takes advantage of this by freezing fat cells to kill them, allowing your body's lymphatic system to flush them out. Treatments are short, and it's great for getting rid of cellulite.

HOCATT Ozone Treatment Originally developed in South Africa, the HOCATT dissolves fat and tightens the skin while offering a range of other benefits.

A selection of medispa treatments, including VelaShape, EmSculpt, and Pure Light Slim, round out the options.

Stacy, who focused earlier in her career on chronic illness, pain management, infertility, and general wellness, has expanded her view of wellness over the past decade. “I came to see that, even for those of us who want to take a natural approach, we feel better if we look better,” she says. “I wanted to help fill that void, not only from the inside out, but from the outside in.”

Services offered in this package are tailored to individual needs and goals, and Stacy is offering a 50% discount off of any body contouring service—call and schedule the Beach Ready package by May 30. Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness will coordinate your services in a short series of visits.

The team offering services at Roman’s includes Brooke, a licensed massage therapist; Megan, a licensed aesthetician; and Stacy, a licensed acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Oriental medicine who regularly broadens and updates her skills with additional certifications. The clinic is in a restful setting just five minutes past the Star City bridge on U.S. Route 19.

1762 Blue Horizon Drive, 304.322.0093