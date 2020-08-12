A freshwater beach just miles from Morgantown.

image courtesy of Cathy Nguyen

Haven’t taken your yearly trip to Myrtle Beach? Head somewhere a little closer to home—the beach at Millstone Point along the Cheat Lake Trail.

Yep, it’s open! The cove was closed through June 22 this year due to COVID. But the coast is clear now—although sunbathers and swimmers should still practice social distancing. The beach at Millstone Point is expected to be open through Labor Day weekend.

For a day-time vacay, park at the end of Morgans Run Road and follow the North trail 0.5 miles along the lake. There, you’ll find a sand beach and swimming area.

Soak up the sun while you can. The trail closes at sunset, and the beach is swim at your own risk.

Visit cheatlake.today for updates.