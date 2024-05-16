The 2024 Moonlight Market Season Begins  

The first of seven monthly markets is this Saturday, May 18, in the Morgantown Market Place pavilion on Spruce Street.

Courtesy of Moonlight Market

Written by Jordan Brigman

As spring comes into full bloom, the Moonlight Market, a juried artisan event, is unfurling its leaves and preparing to present a vibrant season full of art, community, and fun. Never been to the Moonlight Market? Well, prepare to immerse yourself in evenings bursting with creativity and fun.

Begun in 2022, the Moonlight Market hosts more than 175 artists, makers, and food and beverage vendors annually, showcasing a wide range of creative entrepreneurs and small businesses from Morgantown and surrounding states. Created as an opportunity to bring the community together in celebration of local artists, the Moonlight Market has been filling the night with music, art, and entertainment ever since.

This year, the Moonlight Market is better than ever. The 2024 kicks off season on Saturday, May 18, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Morgantown Market Place on Spruce Street with a collection of 27 beloved working artists, 12 food trucks and makers, and live music and entertainment. This month, you can print a T-shirt with the WVU Print Club, pose for a photo-op in the VW Hub photo booth, or create a free craft in the WOW! Factory DIY tent while listening to the melodic tunes of Jim Truman from 4 to 6 p.m. and Lady D from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The Moonlight Market will converge at the Morgantown Market Place every month from May through November. It is a juried artisan event with no artists or makers ever scheduled back-to-back, so there is always something new to experience.

The Moonlight Market has created an online Small Business Shopping Guide to help patrons support local any time and will launch its first collaborative youth arts booth through the Youth Arts Program (YAP!) this June.











For vendor sneak peeks, to volunteer, or to become a community partner or a YAP! summer intern, follow the Moonlight Market on Instagram or Facebook.

