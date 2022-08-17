Taste of Morgantown is Back

Sample great flavors at Mylan Park this Sunday and support park programming and the Red Cross.

If you’ve been wondering what ever happened to Taste of Morgantown and hoping it would come back—we know we have—this is your lucky weekend. Head over to The Aquatic Center and Track Complex at Mylan Park this Sunday, August 21, from 2 to 6 p.m. for several things you can’t find anywhere else:

All your favorite Morgantown-area flavors and chefs plus those restaurants you’ve been meaning to try—places like Styx & Stones BBQ food truck, Anvil + Ax at the Hotel Morgan, Brownie House gourmet brownies, and lots more.

The chance to vote for your favorite sweet and savory dishes—helping the winning chefs earn bragging rights and take home an artisan-crafted award by Keith Koury of Appalachian Clay Works.

The feel-good opportunity to support two worthy nonprofit missions: the American Red Cross’s Where It’s Needed Most Campaign and all of the varied, year-round programming at Mylan Park.

Image courtesy of Mylan Park

This is the event’s first time at the Aquatic Center & Track Complex, where there’s plenty of room to relax on the lawn, take in the music and entertainment, and enjoy some of the most expansive mountain views in Morgantown. Take the whole family, and don’t forget to pack the kids’ swimsuits—the Aquatic Center Splash Pad will be open for free play.

Day-of entry is $10 for adults and $5 for children 4–12. Food and drink tickets are $1 each, sold in packs of 10 or 20, and hand-squeezed lemonade and iced tea is 1 ticket, each tasting is 2 tickets, and beer is 5 tickets.

If there’s rain in the forecast, no worries—the event will be moved to the Mon County Center Pavilion. The decision will be made Saturday morning, so just keep an eye on Taste of Morgantown Facebook page.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN