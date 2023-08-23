Taste of Morgantown Is Back for Its 13th Year

Enjoy food, drinks, and games at Mylan Park this Sunday, August 27.

Photographed by Grayson Hall

Which North Central West Virginia restaurant has the most creative dish in 2023? The best savory dish? The best presentation? Head to Mylan Park this weekend for the 13th annual Taste of Morgantown to find out. The widely anticipated event features tasty food, various drinks, and beautiful scenery. The Aquatic Center and Track Complex at Mylan Park, a new outdoor location for the event, makes for the perfect space to enjoy a summer’s afternoon with entertainment and eats.

This year’s participating restaurants offer a variety of cuisines. Some of the restaurants in attendance will be Black Bear Burritos, Terra Cafe, Fat Angelo’s, Oliverio’s, and Peace, Love and Little Donuts.

A new addition to the event, first added last year, is family-friendly entertainment. Guests can enjoy kids’ activities like face painting along with lawn games, including corn hole. A live DJ will keep the energy high, and an award ceremony at the end of the event will unveil the people’s and chefs’ choices for the year.

Proceeds from Taste of Morgantown benefit Mylan Park and the American Red Cross. Ticket prices range from $40 for general admission without food and drink tickets to 155 for a family deal that includes kids’ cards with face painting vouchers and Aquatic Center swim passes. Additional food and drink tickets may be purchased at the door. Doors open for general admission at 3 p.m. and will open at 2 p.m. for early/all access ticket holders.

