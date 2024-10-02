Taps Take Over

Fifty breweries will be downtown this weekend—which will be your favorite?

Sher Yip for Hops on the Mon

If you missed last weekend’s Oktoberfest, you can make it up to yourself this weekend at Hops on the Mon downtown.

Now in its seventh year, Hops on the Mon promises to serve up the best beer from down the street, across the country, and around the world, all in a festive couple of blocks of High Street.

In addition to some Morgantown-area favorites—Chestnut Brew Works, High Ground Brewing, and Short Story Brewing—the West Virginia line-up includes

There will also be ciders from Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider of Lewisburg and Swilled Dog in Upper Tract.

Sample some of those, plus beers from across the continent and around the world—about 50 at the time of this writing—then vote. The festival’s top brewery and will be awarded the coveted Hops Cup for 2024.

You can also cast your vote for the winner of the Mac ’n’ Cheese Mania competition, featuring some of Morgantown’s best restaurants. Visit vendors, play games, and be sure to wear your dancing shoes: Weary Space Wanderer will warm the crowd up for West Virginia rockabilly and honky tonk master Ryan Cain & the Ables.

The fun runs from 3 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, October 5. General admission is $40, with VIP and designated driver tickets available. Hops on the Mon has sold out for the past two years—get your tickets while you still can.

