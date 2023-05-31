Take Me Out to the Black Bears

Fireworks! The first home game of the season is Tuesday, June 6.

Image courtesy of West Virginia Black Bears

A pennant giveaway and opening day fireworks celebrate the West Virginia Black Bears’ first home game of 2023 on Tuesday, June 6. The game opens a three-night match-up against the Williamsport Crosscutters for Morgantown’s own MLB Draft League team.

The Black Bears compete this year under the management of hometown favorite David Carpenter, a Fairmont native, WVU alum, and former Major League pitcher.

Every one of this season’s 40 home games has a promotion, ranging from T-shirt giveaways to food and beer discounts to themed dress-up nights with prizes—and fireworks after every Friday game.

Games start at 6:30 or 7 p.m., and at 4 p.m. on Sundays. Single game tickets are $13.50 for adults, and season tickets are $400, with multiple options in between for discounted ticket packages.

