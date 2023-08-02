Take Me Home, Cupcake Me Home

All you could crave and more, in Bruceton Mills.

Courtesy of Cupcake Me Home

Cupcake Me Home, a quaint new bakery and cafe in Bruceton Mills, offers homemade delicacies and beverages with a twist. The cafe has a different lunch special every day, and adding unique details to classic foods—like their Pickle Roll, a different take on the classic pepperoni roll—has been a hit. The owner, Jessica Campbell, started the cafe as an addition to her home bakery business, then moved it to a brick and mortar location in the heart of town in April. We caught up with Campbell and asked her more about Cupcake Me Home.

Why open a cafe in Bruceton Mills?

Jessica Campbell: I’ve lived right outside of Bruceton Mills since 2015, and there has never been a quaint little coffee shop bakery ever since I’ve been here. So I started it at my house last August, and it’s taken off since then.

Why add a cafe to your bakery business?

JC: We did a weekend cafe pop-up at Big Sandy Brews with Laura Dulaney first. We did that on weekends, and it didn’t take long to realize that it would do better if we did it during the week, too. If it was going to be full-time, we needed a bigger space. So, we made that happen.

What inspired your menu choices?

JC: Most of my products are staples that I have made for 10-plus years, and we’ve worked on new items, like the Pickle Roll. We’re open to new suggestions or flavors and going with what people like.

What should we eat first?

JC: You’ve got to try our cinnamon roll—all of our dough is homemade. The regular cinnamon roll is awesome, but if you like coffee, the chocolate cinnamon roll is also a great choice.

What should we drink first?

JC: We have a great shaken espresso.

What else is there to do in Bruceton Mills?

JC: I always recommend the Hemlock Trail. It is three or four miles outside of Bruceton Mills. It’s an easy one-mile loop that is very peaceful and pretty.

