Take a Walk Through Mysterious Morgantown

A new tour gets into the secret, the surprising, and the spooky.

Photographed by Hayley Richard

Like any self-respecting 250-year-old town, Morgantown has its macabre side—like the tale of the ghost who is said to roam the WVU Downtown Library ever since he fell down the elevator shaft to his death during 1950 renovations. Or the unsolved murder of the two WVU co-eds who disappeared after leaving the Metropolitan Theatre one night in 1970 and whose bodies were discovered outside town after an extensive search.

Hear these and other true stories in vivid detail on the new Morgantown Mystery Tour, a walk through some of Morgantown’s hidden past.

The tour was created by Danny Strakal, the paranormal investigator behind the YouTube channel Spirit Walk Paranormal. As a Morgantown native whose interests lean to the dark side, Strakal is deeply familiar with local legends and cold case investigations—and as a ghost hunter, he has visited and researched several of the tour sites himself, gaining timely exclusive access to more than one through his relationships in the community.

Tours meet at convenient locations downtown and on the WVU downtown campus. They cover 10-plus stops in two hours and include a brief paranormal investigation with ghost-hunting equipment and a mid-tour restaurant stop for refreshment. Private tours can be had by booking a minimum of four slots.

Book a tour in August 2023 with code BACKTOSCHOOL23 for a 25% discount.

The Morgantown Mystery Tour is the first offering under the umbrella of Mountaineer Excursions—planned additions include shopping, drinking, and food tours. For updates, follow @mnteerxcursions on FB.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN