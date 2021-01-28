Take a Trip to the Sugar Bush

Treat yourself to some fresh air and some tree sweets on Mountain State Maple Days.

When the days start to lengthen and the sap starts running, it’s sugaring season in these parts. West Virginia is flexing its maple syrup prowess more every year and, on the 5th annual Mountain State Maple Days—Saturday, February 20, and Saturday, March 20—the public is invited to get in on the fun.

These are the Maple Days syrup producers closest to Morgantown:

Heasley Homestead, outside Bruceton Mills, about 35 miles from Morgantown

9 a.m.–5 p.m. both days

Tour a small producer’s sugar bush and sugarhouse. See the sap gathered and boiled in the evaporator and the syrup filtered and bottled, and sample various grades of prize-winning maple syrup, maple sugar, and maple bacon smokies. There will be a scavenger hunt for the young kids, sap and syrup density monitoring for the middle school kids, and refreshments for the adults.

2988 Compressor Station Road, Bruceton Mills, 304.379.3004, heasleyhomesteadmaplesyrup@gmail.com

Gray Farms, outside Philippi, about 50 miles

9 a.m.–5 p.m. both days

304-457-5298, grayfarms304@yahoo.com

Country Roads Maple, about 75 miles

9 a.m.–6 p.m. February 20 only

Specializing in maple syrup as well as flavor-infused and bourbon barrel–aged maple syrup. The West Virginia Department of Forestry will be on hand with a display and activities for children. Visitors are welcome to walk into the woods to observe the tubing system and collection tank—proper footwear recommended. Free samples of maple syrup hot off of the evaporator.

4748 Indian Fork Road, Orlando, 304.695.0570, countryroadsmaple@gmail.com

Indian Water Maple Company, not far from Mt. Storm, about 85 miles

9 a.m.–5 p.m. both days

Tours of a sugar camp in business and growing since 1987.

761 Burgess Hollow Road, New Creek, 304.788.1831, maplefest@hotmail.com

Sweetcreek Sugarworks, near Sistersville, about 90 miles

11 a.m.–4 p.m. both days

Making maple syrup, if the weather allows, as well as maple sugar.

3101 Cow House Road, Sistersville, 304.551.3345, 304.758.0432, edcon1951@yahoo.com

These are just the nearest sugarhouses to Morgantown—sites all across the state participate, and many restaurants and shops offer maple-themed specials. Visit the West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association website for a map and directions to each site.

If you’ve never been to a sugar bush, definitely go! And consider this advice: