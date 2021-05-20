Sweet $16 an Hour

The Harma Hospitality Group in Morgantown bumps its minimum wage to $16/hour following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harma Hospitality Group is making headlines in Morgantown following their May 8 announcement that they would boost their minimum wage to $16/hour for qualified employees. We caught up with Harma Hospitality President Bron Kayal to learn what this will mean for the Morgantown restaurant industry.

What is Harma Hospitality Group?

Harma Hospitality Group is a food service and management company. We own and operate full-service restaurants and organize, operate, and develop restaurant brands. Our mission is to positively influence every life, enriching the lives of our people and the people we serve. We aim to be the most employee-centric and customer-focused company in food service.

Harma was formed last year during the pandemic, and we are a management team that is responsible for different aspects that help restaurants run smoothly. Harma started with Crab Shack Caribba and Dockside Grille but has quickly expanded to include two more restaurants under the umbrella with the recent addition of Nonno Carlo Italian Deli & Imports and Sugar Bar Sweets + Coffee.











What made you want to increase your minimum wage to $16 an hour?

There is a labor shortage. We also knew a regular minimum wage is not truly a living wage, so we knew we had to change something.

We rely on the people who work at our restaurants and vice versa. All full-time employees, which is an employee that works 35 hours or more per week year ’round, will be compensated at a minimum of $16 per hour and up. This also applies to full-time tipped employees like bartenders and servers.

We know good people are hard to find, and they’re often over-worked and underappreciated. We believe great work deserves recognition, and our goal is to create a positive, fulfilling, and rewarding community where people genuinely love to work and have room to grow.

How many people will this affect? Specifically full-time employees.

We have 25 to 30 full-time employees that this has immediately affected. Everyone loves it. Loyalty and camaraderie has grown. Our employees are very excited and proud to work for a company that has taken this stance to put employees first.

Do you think this do-able for all restaurants?

Every restaurant is very different and restaurant profit margins are very small, so I can’t speak for other businesses, but we hope that more businesses will follow suit. I will say it’s a risk for us, but we’re willing to take it for our employees.

Will we see a price increase?

We are trying our best to keep prices the same. But shortages in the supply chain can sometimes make that difficult. Restaurants are paying 100% more for their supply because of COVID. For now, we’re hoping to not see any price increases.

Interview by Savannah Carr