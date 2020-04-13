Support Your Community

Five ways that you can help a West Virginia small business today.

1. Getting groceries is a challenge for many West Virginians right now. If you’re in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Grocery Girl will bring them straight to you. Find out the details here.

image courtesy of The Grocery Girl

2. Wonderful West Virginia is one of the state’s earliest magazines, tracing its roots back to the 1930s. Immerse yourself in the natural wonders of the Mountain State by subscribing today for just $18 for 12 issues.

image courtesy of Wonderful West Virginia

3. The WOW! Factory is now delivering the fun to you with its Pottery TOGO kits. Check out its featured projects here and have one shipped right to your door for a delightful activity with the kids.

image courtesy The WOW! Factory

4. Ian Bode is a popular West Virginia artist based in Charleston. He’s recently taken several of his creations and turned them into activity sheets. Check them out here, and maybe consider picking up one of his pieces to brighten your space.

image courtesy Ian Bode

5. Some of the state’s distilleries have started pumping out hand sanitizer instead of their usual adult beverage essentials. If you’re looking for a stash, or for an easy way to help a West Virginia small business, stock up with a bottle or two from Appalachian Distillery, Black Draft Distillery, MannCave Distillery, or Smooth Ambler Spirits.

image courtesy Black Draft Distillery

posted on March 13, 2020