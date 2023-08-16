Support the Arts in Monongalia County

Join the Monongalia Arts Center August 19 for Shakespeare-themed fundraising fun.

Pam Kasey

If you enjoy great food and drinks and appreciate art and music, mark your calendar for this Saturday, August 19. The Monongalia Arts Center, more commonly known as the MAC, is hosting A MAC Summer Night’s Dream to support its arts programs.

Located in a historic building downtown, the organization is a beloved hub for art and performance in Morgantown. “The MAC has a long history as a vibrant cultural institution serving our community with access to diverse and innovative art exhibitions, educational programs, and events across all artistic mediums,” says MAC Board of Directors member and event chair Nicole Davis.

The magical “MAC Summer Night’s Dream” theme will run through the evening with Shakespearean monologues by Dancing Elephant Productions, a mask-making workshop, and a costume contest with awards for Fairy Queen and Fairy King—costumes are optional, but encouraged. A highlight will be music from Appalachian Soul Man Aristotle Jones. Attendees can also look forward to a live art auction, food from Mama K’s Kitchen, and drinks from Mountain State Brewing Company—three drinks with your ticket.

The “dream” for the MAC is to improve the future of community arts in Morgantown. The MAC Summer Night’s Dream fundraiser opens its doors at 6:30 p.m, and tickets are $70. Proceeds will benefit the MAC’s arts programming and its historic building. For more information, visit the MAC’s website.

