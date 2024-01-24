A mystical new setting at the West Virginia Botanic Garden.

Image courtesy of the West Virginia Botanic Garden

The West Virginia Botanic Garden, located between Morgantown and Cheat Lake, now has a moon gate residing in its Secret Garden. “Moon gate” is the evocative name for a circular opening in a wall. This one is built of stone, with tapering walls extending out at each end.

This moon gate was created over the summer of 2023 by stonemason Wes Boddy. An accomplished tradesman from Keyser, Boddy chose stones based on their shapes to place according to his artist’s eye. The stone arch seems both ancient and weightless, a one-of-a-kind frame for magical moments and photographs.

The moon gate elevates the WVBG as a unique cultural and scientific organization in which all West Virginians can take pride, says WVBG Executive Director Philip Smith. As the Botanic Garden continues to grow as a statewide and regional destination for recreation and for weddings and other events, the addition of distinctive features like this one creates new reasons to return.

This project was funded by a private donation from John and Edie Jett of Morgantown, who are longtime friends of the WVBG. Recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, the Jetts dedicated this special feature to the love that they have for one another.

READ MORE ARTICLES FROM MORGANTOWN LOWDOWN

READ MORE FROM THE WINTER 2023 ISSUE