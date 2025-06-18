Suntanned Skin and Sticky Fingers

Hit Jazzy’s Hydrobikes & Sweet Spot for a day on the water and a frozen treat.

A few years ago, Mateo Martinez and his family—his mother, father, brother, and sister—stumbled upon gold during a trip to Virginia. It wasn’t the precious metal, but rather a quirky aquatic activity: hydrobiking. After watching his younger siblings manage the pedal-powered, pontoon-outfitted water bicycles effortlessly, Martinez knew hydrobikes would be a hit with riverfront Morgantown’s adventurous residents.

His prediction was right: Over the past three years, the trailer housing Jazzy’s Hydrobikes has rented hydrobikes and offered frozen confections beside the Monongahela River, and it’s seen quite a few happy customers. The Martinez family knew it was time to open a permanent location at 360 Industrial Avenue and expand its offerings of sweet treats. Since opening its doors in April, the hydrobike–frozen treat headquarters has secured its spot as one of the sweetest places in Morgantown.



We sat down with Martinez to get the scoop on Jazzy’s Hydrobikes & Sweet Spot.

Why hydrobikes and ice cream?

Mateo Martinez: In the beginning, we thought we were just going to do hydrobikes—we weren’t thinking of adding shaved ice or anything. Then we thought, “People may want to get shaved ice or an ice cream cone after the hydrobike ride, so why not add something sweet?” At first, we offered shaved ice, then added ice cream and “crazy” milkshakes, and now we’ve expanded our menu to include food like hot dogs and nachos.

How did you come up with the name Jazzy’s?

MM: We couldn’t come up with anything at first, so we tried each of our names. My sister’s name is Jasmine but everyone calls her Jazzy. Jazzy’s Hydrobikes & Sweet Spot had a catchy sound, so we stuck with it. She tries not to flex too much, but she likes it a lot.

How did you know it was time for a permanent location?

MM: We were in the right place at the right time. The building was minutes away from the riverfront and had been up for sale for a few years. We drove past it every day to set up the trailer at the riverfront, and we kept thinking, “Man, this would make an amazing ice cream shop.” It was the perfect spot—we couldn’t have asked for anything better.

What’s the fan-favorite menu item?

MM: For milkshakes, it’s the Oreo Explosion—a cookies and cream milkshake topped with whipped cream, Oreos, and chocolate syrup. For shaved ice, it’s the Bomb Pop—strawberry, coconut, and blue raspberry syrup topped with a bomb pop popsicle. My personal favorite is the Campfire S’mores milkshake.

Any exciting plans for the shop’s first summer?

MM: We’re constantly rotating the ice cream flavors, and I would like to add house-made pretzels to the menu. We want to hold more events, like movie nights. We have a bunch of different ideas that we’re going to roll out this summer for sure.

What is summer for, if not suntanned skin and sticky fingers? Jazzy’s Hydrobikes & Sweet Spot has you covered Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.











