Sunsets and Wildflowers

You should believe in the magical artwork of Amanda Blake.

Morgantown oil painter Amanda Blake tells stories of imaginary subjects using earth elements, superstition, and symbolism. Her pieces leave behind magical feelings that go beyond a painted panel, and her work has a way of expressing something you know lives deep within yourself. “Humans are always searching for understanding and meaning. We’re always trying to figure it out. It’s the most prevalent subject matter of my work,” Blake explains. One look at Blake’s collection reminds you of the fire in your heart, stars to wish upon, and light to guide you through darkness. Visit her shop and you’ll find originals and prints of portraits, abstracts, and tiny houses. thisisalliknow.com, @thisisalliknow on Instagram

posted on June 11, 2020

written by Megan Ursic, images courtesy of Amanda Blake

