Summer Reads at the Touch of Your Fingers

Did you know that you can access the best of the Morgantown Public Library from anywhere, thanks to the Libby app?

If you’re tired of paying for e-books and audiobooks, consider checking out the public library. We all know the Morgantown Public Library is a great spot for borrowing physical books and resources, but spring and summer rainy days, road trips, and beach visits might get in the way of a trip to Spruce Street. That’s where the Libby app comes in.

Libby is a completely free app that connects you to a world of audiobooks, e-books, and magazines directly through your Kindle, phone, tablet, or web browser—you can even download it on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All you need is a library card, and the Morgantown Public Library makes that easy: Just stop by with a photo ID or apply for a digital library card. Your card will give you instant access to more than 96,000 titles.

Browsing is simple—filter by subject, audience, availability, language, and media format. You can borrow and start reading right away directly on Libby or in your Kindle app. If your title is out on loan, you can place a hold and be notified when it becomes available. And if the system doesn’t have an item you’re looking for, you can express anonymous interest and opt to be notified if the item gets added.

If you have multiple library cards, Libby can search all of your libraries for the title you’re looking for. In fact, teens and young adults can register for free online library cards through Boston Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, San Diego Public Library, and Seattle Public Library right now through the Books Unbanned Initiative, a service created by the Brooklyn Public Library to counter book bans.

Libby has useful options to let you see which titles you currently have on loan and which holds you have placed, and you can recommend a good read or a good listen to your friends through the app. It even has a dyslexia-friendly option.

If Libby sounds great to you, you might like to know that your Morgantown Public Library card gives you access to other online resources, too—everything from streaming movies and music to language lessons, tutoring, professional development training, legal document creation, and even genealogical research tools. Whatever you get up to, the Morgantown Public Library can help keep you—and your kids—occupied as longer days create a need for more activities.

