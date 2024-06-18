Summer on the Lake

Your guide to enjoying all Cheat Lake has to offer this summer.

Photographed by Nikki Bowman Mills

We’re lucky in Morgantown to have a summertime playground in its own backyard. Cheat Lake is just 15 minutes’ drive away, but it can feel like a whole new world compared to our in-town bubble. A summer day spent enjoying its shining waters and friendly community atmosphere is always rejuvenating.

Flowing history

The people who live at Cheat Lake have long known of its charms. “This is a wonderful community, and there is so much here to enjoy,” says Donna Weems, treasurer for the Cheat Lake Environment and Recreation Association (CLEAR). “Not only the culture, but the wild beauty.” The Cheat River—a tributary of the Monongahela River—flows nearly 80 miles, north from the Parsons area towards Point Marion, Pennsylvania, where it empties into the Mon.

In 1910, the idea was floated for construction of a hydroelectric dam on the Cheat River, right on the West Virginia–Pennsylvania state line. “The dam was proposed for the public good, because they were going to do flood control and hydroelectric energy generation,” says Weems. Though construction was delayed due to the oncoming world war, the dam—currently standing at 1,000 feet long and 125 feet high—was completed 1926, widening a portion of the river into the reservoir we know today as Cheat Lake.

On the water

Of all of Cheat Lake’s draws, the lake itself is one of the biggest—literally and metaphorically. The 13-mile reservoir is 1,730 acres of liquid opportunity for adventure and discovery, beckoning people from all over to visit and explore.

The lake winds through our hills and hollers in a serpentine pattern. It’s a popular and always growing destination for boaters, nature lovers, and outdoor enthusiasts, Weems says. “It’s a wonderful lake for fishing, with some big-time tournaments that take place. Motorboats can be put in at Sunset Beach, and there are a few car-top carrier launches for kayaks and canoes. The lake is very popular on the 4th of July. It’s a wonderful getaway spot.”

Boating is one of the more popular options for recreation on Cheat Lake. Marinas and other launch points are spread along the eastern shore of the lake.

Cheat Lake Park—located toward the far north end of the lake—is a hub for activity and a popular spot for families and others. In addition its day-use boat docks, amenities such as restrooms, a playground, and fishing piers are also available. Here, you’ll find calm, no-wake swimming areas and a recently constructed swimming beach, a project overseen by CLEAR.

Sunset Beach Marina is the main public launch on the lake, accommodating everything from motorboats to smaller personal equipment like kayaks. If you don’t have your own watercraft, you can rent a pontoon boat, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard at Sunset Beach. Boat repairs and gear can also be found here, making it a go-to place for every visitor to the lake. And if you’re looking for a lakeside meal, The Lakehouse, just off the boat dock, has stunning views and even better food.

The gravel fishing and boating access at Ices Ferry Bridge might not be on many visitors’ radars, but it’s a great option for anglers and those looking to put in kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards without contending for space with larger vessels. Settled on the Cheat Lake side of the bridge at the southern end of the lake—just north of Edgewater Marina—this small piece of lake access might seem unassuming, but it’s a hidden gem for many.

Edgewater Marina is a destination for boaters on the lake, similar in offerings to that of Sunset Beach. Tucked away along the quiet shore of Mont Chateau Road, this summer destination offers a refueling station, dock, and supply shop, and Whippoorwill Bar & Grill, a local favorite, is open seasonally with the marina.

Cheat Lake Marina is the southernmost marina on the lake. Found on the lower level of the Dockside Grille building—a restaurant overlooking this portion of the lake—the Cheat Lake Marina offers dock rentals for privately owned boats. Watercraft are removed off-season, although Dockside remains open to enjoy.

A bite on the (shore)line

You don’t have to travel outside our landlocked state to feel like you’re on a shoreline vacation—particularly when it comes to your dining options. The Cheat Lake area is full of favorite dining options covering a variety of tastes and dishes.

Whippoorwill Bar & Grill, better known by locals as “the Whipp,” is a lakeside restaurant at Edgewater Marina with unobstructed views of the lake. Stop here for piled-high sandwiches, wraps filled with your savory favorites, and drinks that are sure to transport you somewhere sandy and shaded by palm trees. Stop in for Sunday brunch to catch a rotating specials list of new flavors on each visit—like the Sweet Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes, savory Hippie Toast, or a breakfast burrito filled with your morning go-tos. Make a trip to the bloody mary bar to make the day extra special. The Whipp is open seasonally with its home marina, so check out its socials to know when to plan your last visit for the summer season.

Down the shoreline at the Cheat Lake Marina is Dockside Grille, a mouthwatering restaurant serving up your favorite American dishes since 2020—with a Cheat Lake influence. Its dinner menu offers a wide variety, from classic fish and chips and decadent crab-stuffed salmon to flavorful burgers and prime rib carved table-side. Brunch classics and signature hand-crafted drinks turn every Sunday along the shore into a special treat. Dockside is open lakeside year ’round with a patio that invites you to come enjoy the summer sun.

The Lakehouse—also open year ’round—proudly serves guests at Sunset Beach Marina. This eatery with a view combines seafood with American and Italian flair. Whether you’re looking for fresh seafood, rich pasta dishes, or a casual yet delicious pizza or sandwich, it has something for every taste and craving. Find the daily specials updated each day on its Facebook page.

Although it’s not directly on the water, a trip to Tropics Restaurant & Bar is like an island vacation. A perennial favorite for Best Outdoor Dining in Morgantown magazine’s Best of Morgantown competition, Tropics is a perfect tropical getaway in the heart of the Cheat Lake community. Enjoy Hawaiian-inspired dishes and recipes straight from the island on its beautiful outdoor deck. Check out the daily specials, and tune into its socials for its Summer Concert Series of live music Fridays and Saturdays through the season.

Staying dry

PHohtographed by Devin Lacy

If you’ve never had the pleasure of visiting Cheat Lake, there is one place you just have to go when you inevitably feel its siren call this summer. “Go to the park and trail,” says Weems. “The wildflowers are just astounding. One time, I saw what must have been 15 Baltimore orioles traveling through. It’s just an incredible, beautiful walk.”

The Cheat Lake Trail is a 4.5-mile gravel path accessible from two main points: Cheat Lake Park and Lake Lynn Power Station. If you choose to start your journey from the park, you have two options: Take the north portion of the trail to make your way up to the dam at the Pennsylvania border, roughly two miles out and back. You can also meander down the southern path, winding with the lake for approximately 7 miles out and back. The full trail has been recognized by many as a well-developed path, perfect for runners, bikers, and those looking for some easy time outside with lovely views.

If you’d rather enjoy the beauty of Cheat Lake from the green, look no further than Lakeview Golf Resort. Its Lakeview Course is a meticulously maintained 18-hole course that offers scenic views of the lake while allowing you to practice your swing.

The waters of Cheat Lake aren’t the only way you can find peace and relaxation from the stress of your day-to-day responsibilities. Just minutes inland from the Ices Ferry Bridge, Spa Roma is the place for people looking for rejuvenation indoors. From massages and facials to hair and nail treatments, Spa Roma has everything you need to leave Cheat Lake feeling like a brand new person without having to dip a toe in the water.

No matter how or when you choose to enjoy the lake, be sure to take a moment to step back and take it all in. “We’re lucky to live in a mountain state where there is water like this. The combination gives a diversity of wildlife and plants—what we see here is exceptional,” Weems reflects. “Personally, I revel in how many birds, trees, wildflowers, fish, and more reside here. And we can do all these wonderful activities right here in the middle of it.

